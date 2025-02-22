New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The Ambassadors of the Group of Latin American and Caribbean Countries (GRULAC) visited the ISKCON temple to participate in a holy puja organised in the sacred Lord Krishna temple during their visit to New Delhi on Saturday.

GRULAC Ambassadors who were invited to the holy puja include Victor Hugo Echeverri Jaramillo (Republic Of Columbia), Teodoro Maldonado (Ecuador), Alberto A Guani (Uruguay), Mariano Caucino (Argentina) and others.

In addition to participating in holy puja, the GRULAC Ambassadors also visited the 'Bhagavad Gita Experience'- a dedicated place for the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, often including dedicated recitation sessions and audiovisual presentations in the ISKCON Temple.

Victor Hugo Echeverri Jaramillo, Republic of Columbia Ambassador to India, expressed happiness after learning new things about Lord Krishna following his visit to the famous ISKCON Temple.

In an interaction with ANI, Victor Hugo said, "We have been invited by the ISKCON to visit this beautiful place. We have learned a lot of things about Krishna and Vishnu, and we are very happy to be here and learn so much about them."

Ecuador's Ambassador to India paid his respect to Lord Krishna during his visit to ISKCON Temple. While sharing his experience, Teodoro Maldonado said,

"You know, when I was a child, I used to always see the Hare Krishna movement in Ecuador, and I dreamed of going to India and discovering his way of life. I paid my respects to Lord Krishna and learned a lot about him. I am delighted to know that the biggest Bhagvad Gita is here. I am very happy to be here."

Ambassador of Uruguay to India, Alberto A Guani, hailed ISKCON as a very 'Unique Temple'.

In an interaction with ANI, he said, "I am very marvelled to live this experience because this is a very unique temple. It also reminds us how Indian people have been able to harmonise religion with their needs. The temple does a lot of social protagonism and helps people. It also teaches us a lesson of how t o go along this way."

Argentina's ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, was impressed with India's culture and called it a great asset to the nation.

"We are very pleased and happy to have the opportunity to visit this special place of worship. India's culture is one of the best things to have. It is something that makes people come here, and once they come, they want to stay or want to come back. It is developing a great asset to the country."

ISKCON Delhi is also known as Sri Sri Radha Parthasarathi Mandir, a well-known Vaishnav temple of Lord Krishna and Radharani. It was inaugurated on 5 April 1998 by the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (ANI)

