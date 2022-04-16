Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Dressed to the nines in shades of black and gold, Kapoors and Bhatts have started arriving for Alia and Ranbir's wedding reception party at the latter's Bandra abode Vastu.

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor, and her husband Bharat Sahni were clicked leaving their home to attend the reception at the 'Barfi' actor's home, which was also the wedding venue.

The trio was dressed in shimmery black western outfits, perfect for the reception night.

Ranbir's cousin Nitasha Nanda also reached the venue dressed in a black and purple sequined outfit.

Alia's mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt were also spotted outside Vastu. Soni was decked in a black western outfit teamed with soft pink makeup. Shaheen looked surreal in sequined golden attire which she complemented with minimal jewellery and pink palette makeup.

The 'Brahmastra' actors' close friends including filmmaker Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji also dressed in shimmery black outfits for the wedding reception.

Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor arrived with her family at the venue. She was spotted wearing a beige sequined dress. Whereas, her family members including Anushka Ranjan were dressed in black outfits.

Decked in a white outfit, Shweta Bachchan Nanda was also spotted reaching Vastu to attend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's after wedding party.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on Thursday, April 14 in an intimate ceremony with the couple's family members and close friends in attendance. (ANI)

