Makers of the upcoming crime thriller series 'Duranga' which stars actors Gulshan Devaiah and Drishti Dhami in the lead roles have now unveiled the official trailer.

The series is an official adaptation popular the Korean drama 'Flower of Evil', which will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on the 19th of August.

Taking to Instagram, Zee5 shared the official trailer of the series, which they captioned, "Will the secrets of the dark past return to haunt the bright future? #DurangaOnZEE5 trailer out now. An official adaptation of the Korean Drama, 'Flower Of Evil'.

Helmed by Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan the series also stars Abhijit Khandkekar, Barkha Sengupta, Rajesh Khattar, Divya Seth, and Zakir Hussain in prominent roles.

'Duranga' primarily deals with the subject of how well you know your partner and how strong is your relationship in the face of a hidden, twisted past.

Titled 'Duranga - Two shades of a lie', the series brings to the fore a unique love story where Sammit Patel (played by Gulshan Devaiah) appears as the ideal man, father and husband. However, is this man too good to be true? In the meanwhile, Sammit's Inspector wife, Ira (played by Drashti Dhami) begins investigating a series of gory copycat murders by the suspected accomplice of a psychopathic serial killer Bala, twenty years after his suicide. The case leads Ira to shocking revelations about her husband's past and threatens to destroy her seemingly perfect family.

Talking about the series, Gulshan Devaiah said, "What meets the eye is not what it seems or is it? That's Sammit in one sentence, but I guess humans are far more complex and grey than one sentence can explain, and Sammit is delightfully complex and all sorts of grey. He loves his family deeply but has a past, which, if revealed, may take them away from him and so he must do whatever it takes to keep his family together. It was a lot of fun & a fair bit challenging for me to figure out and seamlessly play the two sides of Sammit, one that you see & the other that you don't see."

Drishti, on the other hand, said, "I am a big fan of Korean dramas so when I was approached to be a part of the first-ever adaptation of a Korean series in the Indian market, I could not contain my excitement! What attracted me to 'Duranga' was its intriguing script which packs a punch with all the elements that make for a great story - from an unconventional love story and a seemingly perfect family to a hidden, twisted path and the unfolding of a series of crime, 'Duranga' has it all! Also, this is my first time at playing a police officer so it was a dream role with a dream cast and crew."

Apart from this, Gulshan will be also seen in an upcoming series 'Dahaad' which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

