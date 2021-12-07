Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan is among the several celebrities to attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

On Tuesday, the 'Ki Banu Duniya Da' hitmaker was spotted at Mumbai airport with his family.

Reportedly, he will also perform at Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities.

Gurdas Maan has performed at several high profile weddings. He made Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception in Delhi extremely memorable by crooning to his hit songs. A few weeks ago, he and a few of his family members had tested positive for coronavirus.

The wedding festivities of Vicky and Katrina are speculated to take place from December 7-9. Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia have also arrived in Jaipur to attend the big affair. (ANI)

