Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Celebrity couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who became parents to their second daughter in November 2022, have now finally revealed the little one's face.

On Friday, Debina took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures from their photoshoot where they posed with second daughter named Divisha.

The pictures feature Divisha in a pale pink dress, and Gurumeet and Debina looking lovely in blue-purple ensembles.

While the first image is of Divisha with her parents, the second post also includes the couple's elder daughter Lianna.

Gurmeet and Debina were blessed with their first daughter, Lianna in April, last year.

"Hi World! That's my miracle baby @divishaadiva. Good vibes & blessings always #myfamily," Debina captioned the post.

The fam-jam pictures of Gurmeet and Debina with their daughters have garnered several likes and comments.

"So cute," a social media user commented.

"Beautiful..God bless them & you both," another one wrote.

On November 11, 2022, Debina and Gurmeet shared a joint post on Instagram announcing the birth of Divisha. They added that Divisha was born before the due date

The couple wrote, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love."

Debina and Gurmeet, who starred together in the show Ramayan as Ram and Sita, tied the knot on February 15, 2011. (ANI)

