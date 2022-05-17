Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): Seems like Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa and 'Manike Mage Hithe' Sri Lankan hitmaker Yohani have joined hands for a new song.

On Monday, Yohani took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with Guru.

"Collab Loading," she captioned the post.

Yohani and Guru's pictures have garnered a lot of likes and comments from social media users.

"Two Amazing Talented Singers," a netizen commented.

"Can't wait for your song," another one wrote.

However, the two have not disclosed any details regarding their collaboration.

Meanwhile, Yohani, who became an Instagram sensation with her popular song 'Manike Mage Hithe', will be seen singing the Bollywood version of the viral song in Indra Kumar's Thank God, which features Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)