Entertainment News | Guru Randhawa's 'Qeher' Song from 'Dhamaal 4' out Now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): After releasing 'Chatni' song from 'Dhamaal 4', the makers have now come up with another new track titled 'Qeher'.

Sung by Guru Randhawa, 'Qeher' is a peppy track, with catchy lyrics and music by Gill Machrai, Rony Ajnali, and Guru Randhawa.

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Music produced and arranged by Sanjoy, the track takes audiences on an entertaining ride as it showcases the 'Dhamaal' boys soaking in Guru fever, looking their quirky best, and creating absolute madness with their infectious hook step, choreographed by Piyush and Shazia.

Check out the track here

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Dhamaal 4 stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta, among others.

A few days ago, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film, giving a sneak peek into fun scenes.

The three-minute-and-twenty-seven-second trailer opens with the announcement of a hidden treasure, setting Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ravi Kishan on an adventurous quest to find it.

Filled with slapstick humour, the trailer features several laugh-out-loud moments, including Jaaved Jaaferi's hilarious encounter with an alligator and Ajay Devgn's amusing reference to his iconic film Phool Aur Kaante, among many others.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present 'Dhamaal 4' in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production.

The film is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

The movie is slated to release in theatres worldwide on July 10, 2026. (ANI)

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