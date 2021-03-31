Washington [US], March 31 (ANI): American actor Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about the challenges of being a stepmother, saying that she initially had "no idea" what to do.

As per People magazine, on Tuesday's episode of 'The goop Podcast', the Oscar-winning actor reflected on becoming a stepmother to husband Brad Falchuk's two teenage children -- son Brody and daughter Isabella -- when she married the 'American Horror Story' producer in 2018.

Speaking to Gabrielle Union, who is a stepmother herself, Paltrow admitted that she initially had "no idea" what to do.

"I have two beautiful stepchildren, who are the same age as mine," Paltrow, who shares daughter Apple and son Moses with ex Chris Martin said.

She added, "It's funny because when I became a stepmother, when I knew I was going to become a stepmother, I was like, 'S--, I have no idea how to do this. There's nothing to read. What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not? Like, how do I do this?' "

"It's been a really interesting challenge for me and I love them," she continued, adding, "I've learned so much about myself through the process."

For Paltrow, her process included not moving in with Falchuk until a year into their marriage in order to give their children some time to adjust.

She spoke about the couple's unconventional decision to only live together four nights a week in August 2019, sharing with InStyle, "We took a year to let everybody in the family take it in and let the dust settle."

She added, "I adore my husband. He's brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he's a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It's fun."

When asked about their unique living situation on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that October, Paltrow explained, "I think, really, because we each have two teenage children whom we love very much, but we were just trying to be mindful and give them a little space and not move too quickly."

Paltrow's blended family also includes her ex-husband's girlfriend Dakota Johnson, whom Martin has been dating since 2017. A source recently told People magazine that Martin and Johnson often have Sunday dinners with Paltrow and Falchuk. (ANI)

