Entertainment News | Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Chunky Panday Gives Fans a Glimpse of the Madness Behind the Scenes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): Veteran actor Chunky Panday has shared behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of the upcoming film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai,' which was shot in Scotland.

Taking to Instagram, Chunky posted a series of pictures featuring his co-stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, and director David Dhawan.

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In the pictures, Chunky can be seen posing with the cast while giving fans a glimpse of the fun moments from the shoot. One image shows him posing with Varun Dhawan, while another features him sharing a light-hearted moment with Mrunal Thakur.

Sharing the photos, Chunky revealed that he plays a doctor in the film. He wrote, "Finally got to play a doctor #drgulati. Had a blast filming #haijawanitohishqhonahai in Scotland. I'm sure you'll enjoy it while watching it in cinemas tomorrow."

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DZKmsPaGPNi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The film is directed by David Dhawan and is backed by producer Ramesh Taurani. Apart from Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Chunky Panday, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi and Maniesh Paul in key roles.

Actress Mouni Roy will also be seen in a special appearance in the film.

'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' is a romantic comedy and is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5. (ANI)

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