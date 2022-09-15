Washington [US], September 15 (ANI): The first look of the live-action adaptation of 'The Little Mermaid', starring Halle Bailey and directed by Rob Marshall, has finally been unveiled by Disney at the D23 Expo. Recently, Halle shared the reactions of people after the teaser release.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Bailey re-shared a video with a caption. She wrote, "people have been sending these reactions to me all weekend and i'm in truly in awe. this means the world to me."

https://twitter.com/HalleBailey/status/1569455744046747648

One of the trends that went viral on Tik Tok features black girls watching Bailey singing in "Part of Your World," and their reactions after seeing Bailey's skin tone in the video, Deadline reported.

In the video, a girl got emotional and was heard saying, "She's brown like me."

The reactions of young girls moved people on social media showcasing that representation matters. Netizens also tagged Bailey and she ended up retweeting one of the supercut reaction videos shared online.

According to Deadline, the upcoming movie is slated to hit theatres on May 26. At the D23 expo event, Bailey said today that it's the first time she has seen footage of the film. "I'm sure all of you in here can relate to Ariel and how special she is to all of us," she said from the stage.

She said, "Being a little girl swimming in the pool, imagining I was a mermaid, I never imagined that would come to life." "The three days filming 'Part of Your World' was the most beautiful experience of my life -- feeling all the feelings she feels, her passion, discomfort, everything she's experiencing. It was so exciting for me to play those emotions and to have Rob directing me and being such a moving force on this film was really an honor."

The movie is based on Disney's 1989 animated classic, which was itself based on a fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. The story centres on the mermaid princess Ariel, who makes a Faustian bargain with the sea witch Ursala in an attempt to become human and win the love of a prince.

Clements and John Musker wrote and directed the original film, which became an instant classic upon its release, grossing over USD 211M worldwide and winning Academy Awards for Best Music, Original Score and Best Music, Original Song, along with two Golden Globes, a Grammy and other accolades, reported Deadline.

David Magee and Jane Goldman scripted the new take, in which Halle Bailey will star as Ariel, with Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Javier Bardem as King Triton.

As per Deadline, the development of the live-action 'Little Mermaid' began in 2016. The upcoming musical fantasy pic will feature songs created for the original film, as well as new ones penned by original composer Alan Menken, with lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. (ANI)

