Washington [US], January 13 (ANI): Hannah Waddingham, who is known for playing businesswoman Rebecca Welton in the comedy series 'Ted Lasso', said that she was always willing to take home some of her character Rebecca's wardrobe, reported People.

"I was constantly asking -- first of all, I don't think of it as stealing. I think it's lovingly rehoming..." she told the panel moderator, People's Breanne L. Heldman. "Actually, my things were not material things. I can't tell you how many times I asked about clothes and shoes and hats and coats, seeing as I chose them anyway."

'Ted Lasso' is an American sports comedy-drama television series developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. The show follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is appointed to manage an English soccer team with the secret purpose that his lack of expertise will lead to failure, but whose folksy, positive leadership proves unexpectedly effective.

She eventually saves the army man given to her by Jason Sudeikis' titular Ted Lasso in the second episode of the blockbuster Apple TV+ comedy, which has won 13 Emmy Awards and is nominated for 21 more at Monday night's gala.

Waddingham told her costar, "When you give me the army man, I kept him zipped in my hero bag, my gray Dolce [& Gabbana] bag, which someone threw across the set one day and I was like, what are you doing?"

She added that she has "my first class ticket that she takes through [to get through the airport]" in the show's third season finale as well as a storyboard from the final scene.

Sudeikis, 48, revealed that he held onto some of the most iconic items from the show's set as well.

"I have a snow globe that Keeley gives [to Austere CFO Barbara]," he shared. "I have Roy Kent's Chelsea jersey. I have Henry Lasso's soccer jersey that I gave to [my son] Otis. I have the original 'Believe' sign and I just [have] a buttload of memories."

Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt in the series, told the audience that he took his character's training socks. "It was like a really great kindergarten teacher, a supportive thing. My clothes are 75% of those socks."

Brett Goldstein also admitted he attempted to slyly take his character Roy Kent's wardrobe, according to People.

"I didn't steal anything, but one day, Kent's kit went missing," Goldstein, 43, explained. "And the [costume] lady, Jackie, called me and said, 'Have you seen Roy's kit?' And I said nothing."

Brendan Hunt denied stealing anything from the set, saying he went through the "proper channels" to obtain the keepsakes during the chat, which also included performers Cristo Fernandez, Kola Bokinni, James Lance, and Billy Harris.

"Many of the team player names, including some of the ones that are more in the background are named after people that we know," the 51-year-old actor shared. "And those especially the shirts from season one -- they don't wear blue shirts anymore -- so I was able to snag some of those and give them to the people." (ANI)

