Filmmaker Hansal Mehta who is all set with a new web series Scoop, on Monday, dropped the intriguing trailer to build up the curiosity among fans. Taking to Instagram, Hansal after the teaser treated fans with a trailer of the series. Scoop Trailer: Karishma Tanna's New Series Deals With Police, Underworld and Media (Watch Video).

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Our labour of love #Scoop. Here's the trailer. Try it." The gripping trailer showcased society's rush to judgment as Jagruti, a headline-writing journalist is caught between the nexus of the police, the underworld, and the media. One single phone call sets off a chain of events.

Inspired by Jigna Vora's book, Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison, 'Scoop' is touted as a character drama that traces the journey of Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime journalist. Her world comes crashing down when she is charged for the heinous murder of a fellow journalist, Jaideb Sen and ends up in a prison cell with those she once reported on. Scoop Trailer: Hansal Mehta’s Netflix Series has Karishma Tanna as a Fearless Crime Journalist Facing Murder Charges and Media Trial (Watch Video).

Created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, the first season will track crime journalist Jagruti Pathak. In pursuit of a career-defining story she is caught between the powerful nexus of the police, the underworld, and the media, when she is charged with the murder of a fellow-journalist. How does a headline-writing journalist become the headline? Written by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi, the human drama features Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja with Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Speaking about creating the first season of Scoop, director and co-creator Hansal Mehta said, "As a filmmaker, my intention is to always tell stories that go beyond a weekend.

In Scoop, I found that: a story that speaks urgently to our post truth times. Collaborating with someone as gifted as Mrunmayee brought in a sensibility that deeply enriched the show. All of this would not have been possible without Netflix and Matchbox Shots who nurtured our deep dive into the personal and professional world of Jagruti Pathak, allowing our vision to blossom. With Netflix, the process of creation is always exciting and collaborative. Season one is just the beginning. I hope to keep exploring the story-rich world of media even further."

Monika Shergill, Vice President - Content - Netflix India said, "Scoop brings to life the high stakes world of crime reporting through a dynamic and driven journalist, Jagruti Pathak. Inspired by real events, it's a powerful, untold story of the unexpected cost of ambition that can make a victim out of a winner in a second. Partnering and enabling the vision and genius of Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and collaborating with Matchbox Shots has been a great ride. Scoop with its powerhouse performances and bingeable drama will be a defining series for all audiences in India."

Scoop Trailer

Adding to this, Producer Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots said, "Matchbox Shots is thrilled to collaborate with Netflix once more. After the success of Monica, O My Darling, Scoop will be our first series and we are excited to bring our best work to the service. We believe in the power of storytelling to inspire and move audiences. With our passion for creating original content, Hansal Mehta's epic storytelling and Netflix's reach, we are confident that Scoop will capture the hearts and minds of viewers around the world." The series will be streaming on Netflix from June 2.

