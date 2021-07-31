New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta has extended his support for actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has been in the news after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a case connected with the creation and distribution of pornographic content.

The 'Aligarh' director took to his Twitter handle on Friday and asked everyone to give Shilpa some privacy, pointing out how public figures are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out.

Hansal tweeted, "If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out."

He also called out other Bollywood celebrities for not speaking out for her and wrote, "This silence is a pattern. In good times everybody parties together. In bad times there is deafening silence. There is isolation. No matter what the ultimate truth the damage is already done."

Hansal further continued and added, "This vilification is a pattern. If the allegations are against a film person there is a rush to invade privacy, to pass sweeping judgement, to character-assassinate, to fill 'news' with trashy gossip - all at the cost of individuals and their dignity. This is the cost of silence."

Shilpa Shetty recently approached the Bombay High Court seeking to restrain various media organizations and social media platforms from publishing any 'incorrect, false, malicious and defamatory' content against her in connection with the arrest of her husband.

She also sought damages to the tune of Rs. 25 crores in the defamation suit, stating that respondents are causing 'irreparable harm' and damage to her reputation with the aim of sensationalizing news and increasing their readership and viewership.

In her application, she also sought direction to respondent organizations for the removal of allegedly defamatory content from their platforms and issue an unconditional apology for the same.

Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, said the police.

Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday said that actor Shilpa Shetty has not yet been given a clean chit in the pornography racket case where her husband and businessman Raj Kundra is the prime accused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)