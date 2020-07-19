New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who turned 38 on Saturday was showered with lovely birthday wishes by husband-singer Nick Jonas. He left no stone unturned to make the day special for his beautiful wife.

Jonas shared an adorable birthday post dubbing her as the most "thoughtful, caring, and wonderful" person he could have ever met.

The 'Jealous' singer on Sunday (local time) hopped on to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of them, where Chopra is seen sitting on his lap and the duo exchange a lovely stare at each other, with all smiles.

"I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you, baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring, and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful," the 27-singer-old singer wrote in the captions.

Priyanka and Nick got married in two elaborate ceremonies -- as per Christian tradition on December 1, 2018, in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace and as per Hindu rituals on December 2 at the same venue.

They also hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. The couple is currently staying in the United States. (ANI)

