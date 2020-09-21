Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): Megastar Kareena Kapoor ringed in her 40th birthday with a fabulous midnight party with her family. To make her day special, Bollywood actors and her friends from the industry including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Kajol among many others sent in heart-warming wishes over social media. By posting an adorable picture with the birthday girl, Kareena's 'Good Newwz' co-actor penned a lovable wish on Instagram Story. He wrote, "Happy birthday Bebo .. Stay the way you are, crazy as always. Love and prayers." In the picture, Kareena is seen making a rather goofy face while Akshay is seen sneaking from her back.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a quirky boomerang with Kareena and sent birthday wishes to the 'Jab We Met' actor on Instagram. She noted, " Happy birthday bebo. Keep shining always, Love and hugs."

Katrina Kaif shared a glamorous picture of Kareena on Instagram Story and penned a heart-warming birthday note.

Calling Kareena everyone's favourite, Ananya Panday sent birthday wishes to the 'Heroine' actor on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday to everyone's favourite, especially mine and most importantly her own."

Kajol also sent birthday wishes to her 'We Are Family' co-star on Instagram story. She wrote, "Happy birthday and congratulations on the to be addition."

"Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor ma'am, have an amazing year ahead. Lots of love," wrote Tiger Shroff as he shared a picture with the 'Veere Di Wedding' star.

Sidharth Malhotra shared a throwback picture in which he is seen hugging Kareena, and penned the birthday wish writing, "Happy birthday Bebo, big love and hug."

