London [United Kingdom], June 5 (ANI): Prince Harry and Megan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor turned one on Saturday. The couple celebrated Lillibet's first birthday in the UK, as they are currently touring the Atlantic for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend.

On the occasion, several members of the Royal family took to social media to wish the little girl.

The official Twitter account of the Royal Family took to Twitter to extend wishes and wrote "Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!"

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also extended warm wishes on Twitter. The tweet reads "Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!"

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall wrote, "Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today!"

Earlier this week, Page Six reported that the Queen saw her little great-granddaughter for the first time in Windsor.

Lillibet, who is named after the Queen, was born on June 4, 2021, in California. Lillibet is Queen's family nickname and was initially used when she was a kid. The kid's middle name Diana is to commemorate the Duke's late mother, Princess Diana.

Harry and Megan have been living in California since early 2020, the same year they stepped back from their duties as senior royal family members. They made their exit official in February 2021.

This is their family's first visit since the exit. While Prince Harry travelled to his homeland in April last year for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, Megan stayed back with the kids in California.

Harry again travelled solo in July 2021 to help brother Prince William unveil a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana. (ANI)

