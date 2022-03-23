Washington [US], March 23 (ANI): British singer-songwriter Harry Styles has announced 'Harry's House', his third solo album, which is due to come out May 20.

According to Variety, apart from the date, title, the promise of 13 new tracks and the album cover art, which has the pop superstar scratching his chin standing on the ceiling of an upside-down living room, little has been revealed about the forthcoming release in an official announcement.

The singer had shared a teaser video that showed him walking onto a theatre stage and smiling as a house facade is raised around him.

As per Variety, the album news is not completely unexpected, as Styles was rumoured to be having new music to promote before he takes to the stage as a headliner of the Coachella festival on April 15 and 22.

He was spotted filming a music video in the streets of central London in February. There he lounged on a giant bed that was being pulled past Buckingham Palace, although it wasn't entirely clear then whether he might still be releasing singles of his previous album or had something fresher in store. (ANI)

