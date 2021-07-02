New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Friday, treated his fans to a new video clip of him, wherein the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor could be seen looking absolutely dapper.

But what caught everyone's attention was Kartik's "current obsession," which the actor revealed in the post's caption.

Kartik took to his Instagram handle and shared the video flaunting his good looks. In the caption, he wrote, "My current obsession (watermelon emoji) Sugar high and Hair."

The actor used singer Harry Styles' song 'Watermelon Sugar' in the background of the video.

In the short clip, the 30-year-old actor is dressed up in an all-black outfit. He opted for a black T-shirt and paired it with a leather jacket. He completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses.

Fans of the star showered love upon him in the comment section. While one person wrote, "Handsome hunk", another said, "you are just rocking." The post garnered more than two lakh likes within three hours of it being shared on social media.

On the work front, Kartik had recently announced his new film 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', which will be helmed by Sameer Vidwans. The movie marks his first collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala.

Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Dhamaka'. Earlier, he also made headlines when reports speculated that the makers of 'Dostana 2' dropped him from the film. (ANI)

