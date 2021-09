Washington [US], September 21 (ANI): Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has once again denied the 11 counts of rape and sexual assault charges levelled against him.

On Monday, Harvey, the wheelchair-bound, had appeared in LA Superior Court for a brief hearing, where he pleaded not guilty to sex-related criminal counts.

According to CNN, during the latest court hearing, prosecutors revealed they are seeking to admit other evidence of alleged sexual misconduct currently under seal.

Weinstein's defence counsel, Mark Werksman argued that none of the prosecutors' allegations have been proven so far and hence they should not be allowed in trial. Werksman also said that his client cannot walk or see and needs eye surgery.

Harvey's next court date is scheduled for October 25.

For the unversed, Harvey was found guilty last year in New York of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York, but has been transferred to California for the court hearings lately. (ANI)

