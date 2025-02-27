Los Angeles [US], February 27 (ANI): The much-awaited crime thriller Havoc, which stars actor Tom Hardy, is set to premiere on Netflix on April 25.

The film, directed by Gareth Evans, follows Hardy's character as he embarks on a dangerous mission to find a politician's missing son.

The makers, on Wednesday evening, dropped a 47-second teaser trailer for the crime thriller, giving fans a glimpse of Hardy as Walker, a detective with a troubled past. After a drug deal goes wrong, he is tasked with locating the politician's estranged son. Along the way, he faces threats from criminals and clashes with powerful figures, including a character played by Forest Whitaker. At one tense moment in the trailer, Whitaker warns him, "And don't forget, I know what you did," to which Hardy replies, "You have no idea what I did."

Along with the teaser, the makers added a caption that read, "Tom Hardy is a bruised detective fighting his way through a criminal underworld that threatens to engulf his entire city. HAVOC, written and directed by Gareth Evans, premieres April 25."

https://x.com/netflix/status/1894779646949916892

Apart from Hardy, the film also stars Timothy Olyphant, Justin Cornwell, Jessie Mei Li, and Luis Guzman. The film is written and directed by Evans, who is best known for The Raid series and Apostle, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Hardy, who has starred in recent films like The Bikeriders and Venom: The Last Dance, will also appear in the upcoming Paramount+ series MobLand, produced by Guy Ritchie. (ANI)

