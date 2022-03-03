A still from 'When We Were Bullies' (Image source: Instagram)

Washington [US], March 3 (ANI): Oscar-nominated documentary 'When We Were Bullies' has been acquired by HBO Documentary Films from longtime HBO collaborator Jay Rosenblatt.

As per Deadline, the documentary debuts Wednesday, March 30 at 9 ET/PT on HBO, and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

As per the logline obtained by the outlet, the short begins with a mind-boggling coincidence from 25 years ago. That ultimately leads filmmaker Rosenblatt to track down his fifth-grade class to see what they remember from a bullying incident that occurred 50 years ago.

Weaving together a collage of archival material, found footage, stop-motion animation and interviews with classmates and a teacher from the time, the film is a highly personal look back at a Brooklyn schoolyard incident that resonated for decades.

"When We Were Bullies has found the perfect home. I am honored to have another one of my films air on HBO, where creativity, originality and innovative storytelling are honored," said Rosenblatt.

HBO Documentary Films in association with Locomotion Films present a film by Jay Rosenblatt; animation, Jeremy Rourke; music by Erik Ian Walker; cinematography, Kirsten Johnson, Ellie McCutcheon, Jay Rosenblatt. (ANI)

