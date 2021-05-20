Washington [US], May 20 (ANI): HBO Max and Cartoon Network recently announced a two-season series order for a new Superman show titled 'My Adventures With Superman'.

The all-new family-friendly animated series will see actor Jack Quaid and Alice Lee voicing America's most recognisable super-sweethearts, Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

According to Variety, the new series will follow the Man of Steel as well as his best friend Jimmy Olsen, the dogged Daily Planet reporter, in their 20s as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative news team.

The serialized, coming-of-age story will see Superman build up his secret identity and embrace his role as the hero of Metropolis, while Lois, now a star journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures and taking down bad guys.

Amy Friedman, head of kids and family programming at Warner Bros said, "Superman has remained one of the most iconic and beloved superheroes in the world. This fresh take from the Warner Bros. Animation team delivers a modern, relatable Clark Kent alongside a fearless, whip-smart Lois Lane who are navigating the small tasks of both becoming adults and trying to save the world."

Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios added, "It's been a great partnership working with Cartoon Network and HBO Max to bring more DC superheroes to the platform in new and creatively interesting ways."

Talking about the new series, he further continued, "This is the first animated Superman series in many years and we want to tell our Superman story through the trio of Clark, Lois and Jimmy -- whose relationship dynamic will allow for rich, serialized and engaging stories as we explore their lives as individuals and their journey together as friends."

As per Variety, 'My Adventures With Superman' is being produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register is executive producing the show, with Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher co-executive producing it. Josie Campbell will be serving as the co-producer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)