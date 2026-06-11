Entertainment News | Heart of Beast Trailer: Brad Pitt Along with Retired Service Dog Attempts to Survive Dangeorus Forest in This Adventure Thriller

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Washington DC [US], June 11 (ANI): The trailer of Brad Pitt starrer survival thriller 'Heart of the Beast' is finally out. The film is set to release in theatres on September 25.

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As per the trailer, Pitt plays James Belmont, a former Army Special Forces soldier who must find a way to return to civilization after his small plane crashes deep in the Alaskan wilderness. He is joined by a retired service dog named Odin who protects him from dangerous situations and rescues him from drowning in the sea after the plane crashes.

"It's not the size of the dog in the fight that matters, it's the size of the fight in the dog," Pitt says in the trailer, later promising the canine: "I'm going to get you home. We just have to do this the hard way."

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As per the synopsis of the film, "Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet."

Paramount Pictures shared the trailer on its Instagram handle on Thursday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZckps1tJx1/

Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe are set to appear alongside Pitt, who also serves as a producer with Olivia Hamilton and Marty Bowen alongside director David Ayer.

The project reunites Pitt and Ayer for the first time since 'Fury,' their 2014 World War II epic for Sony, and comes following Pitt's starring role in the Oscar-nominated 'F1.'

'Heart of the Beast' was written by Cameron Alexander and executive produced by Alexander, Damien Chazelle, Scott Lumpkin, Chris Long, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy and Zack Conroy.

The action thriller was created in association with Domain Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures and is a Wild Chickens, Temple Hill, and Kino World Production. (ANI)

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