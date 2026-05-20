Entertainment News | Heidi Gardner, William H Macy to Star in Dramedy 'The Swimming Lesson'

Washington DC [US], May 20 (ANI): Actors Heidi Gardner and William H Macy are set to headline the upcoming indie dramedy feature 'The Swimming Lesson', directed by filmmaker Casey Twenter, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Production on the film is scheduled to begin this summer in Gardner's hometown of Kansas City.

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'The Swimming Lesson' follows Tay, played by Gardner, a single mother who leaves behind her complicated life in Los Angeles and returns to her childhood home. She soon becomes involved in a custody battle over her son Albee, an autistic child who loves the ocean but is terrified of swimming.

Macy will portray Leonard, Tay's foul-mouthed father, whose harsh demeanour hides his loyalty and affection for his daughter and grandson.

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The project marks Twenter's solo feature directorial debut. He co-wrote the screenplay with Jeff Robison. The duo had earlier collaborated on the 2014 drama 'Rudderless', which marked Macy's directorial debut and premiered at Sundance before securing distribution.

The film is being produced by Dan Koetting for KP's Remain and Robison for Kindling Productions, alongside Jen Greenstreet and Mandi Kearns for Just Like You Films. Mark Williams has joined as director of photography, while Mateo Messina will compose the music. Casting is being handled by Spark Casting's Stefanie Seifer and Hailey Giles.

Speaking about the casting, Twenter said, "We knew Tay needed an actor who could carry the humor, chaos and heartbreak of this story, and Heidi is exactly that."

"From there, the goal was surrounding her with a supporting ensemble that could meet her at that level, and there's no better place to start than William H Macy. Bill brings the bite, warmth and lived-in humanity Leonard needs, and I'm thrilled to be working with him again," he added, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gardner, best known for her eight seasons on 'Saturday Night Live', also shared her excitement about the project.

"When I first read The Swimming Lesson, I thought this is both funny and real. And I'm excited to be in a movie that emulates that," she said.

Gardner's upcoming projects include 'Scary Movie', the Will Ferrell-led 'Judgment Day', NBC's 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins' and Apple TV's 'Shrinking'. Macy, an Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated actor, was recently seen in projects including 'The Running Man', 'Train Dreams' and Dan Fogelman's upcoming Hulu series 'The Land', according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

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