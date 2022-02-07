Washington [US], February 7 (ANI): British actor Helen Mirren, who will be portraying Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in an upcoming biopic, has responded to the debate regarding her casting.

According to Variety, 'Golda', which wrapped in December and also stars Camille Cottin, has been directed by Israeli filmmaker Guy Nattiv.

Also Read | SSMB29: SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Next Project Reportedly to Be an Adventure Film Set in a Jungle.

Last winter, around the time the film was shooting in London; there was disquiet over the casting after photographs emerged of Mirren looking drastically different for the role.

Actor Maureen Lipman had siad to Variety in January, "Helen will be great. Good actress, sexy and intelligent. Looks the part. [But] my opinion, and that's what it is, a mere opinion, is that if the character's race, creed or gender drives or defines the portrayal then the correct, for want of an umbrella [term], ethnicity should be a priority."

Also Read | Mouni Roy Shares Beautiful Pictures of Her Honeymoon With Hubby Suraj Nambiar From Kashmir.

Mirren had declined to comment at the time, however, in an interview with a news outlet, last week, she reportedly said, "It was certainly a question that I had, before I accepted the role."

"[Meir] is a very important person in Israeli history. I said, 'Look Guy, I'm not Jewish, and if you want to think about that and decide to go in a different direction, no hard feelings. I will absolutely understand.' But he very much wanted me to play the role, and off we went," Mirren continued.

The actor added, "I do believe it is a discussion that has to be had, it's utterly legitimate. [But] You know, if someone who's not Jewish can't play Jewish, does someone who's Jewish play someone who's not Jewish?"

Mirren went on to compare the debate around her casting as Meir to that around authentically casting gay characters.

She reportedly said, "I know actors like Ian McKellen would, I think, take big issue with that. Because what happens then if you're a gay actor? Shouldn't you be able to play straight parts? Is this really a path you want to go down?"

Further discussing the wider debate around authentic casting, 'The Queen' actor, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of the British monarch, said, "There's a lot of terrible unfairness in my profession. If there's an actor who's disabled, who's brilliant but has had very few opportunities, and now a wonderful role comes along that's for a disabled actor, everything being righteous, he or she should have that role."

She continued, "I'm from Essex. Can an Essex girl play a woman from Newcastle? I'm sure there's a lot of fabulous lasses from there who would object to my portrayal."

"I very much respect Maureen. And I love her as an actress, absolutely. I'd love to bump into her and sit and have a cup of tea and talk about it," Mirren added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)