New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Inspiring the younger generation to "never give up" in life, actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini on Saturday said that in times of failure, people should not be upset and take a back seat.

"Failure is always an opportunity to grow bigger. One should not get upset and take a back seat. Never give up," the 'Dream Girl' actor said during a webinar.

Also Read | NS20: Naga Shaurya Flaunts His Chiselled Physique On the First Glimpse of His Upcoming Sports Drama (View Pic).

The webinar was organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University on gender bias, stereotyping, gender equality, and women's rights. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)