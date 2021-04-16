New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini was conferred with the prestigious Champions of Change Award on Friday. She received the honour for her contribution towards Indian cinema and her work as an MP in the constituency of Mathura.

The 72-year-old actor took to her Twitter handle and expressed her joy by sharing pictures with the award. She tweeted "I am happy to be one of the recipients of the prestigious CHAMPIONS OF CHANGE AWARD, 2021."

Stating her reason for winning the award, she added, "This is for my contribution as a classical dancer, actress and for my work as an MP in the constituency of Mathura. It is awarded to people who have made outstanding contribution to society."

In the pictures, Hema could be seen dressed in a beautiful pink saree, while holding a certificate and a gold medal, and flashing a wide smile for the camera.

From being the 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood to her exceptional looks to the varied characters that proved her mettle on the silver screen, the evergreen actor has continuously entertained audiences in more than 100 projects. The actor entered politics in 2003 when she officially joined Bharatiya Janata Party and currently is a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament.

Champions of Change is an annual Indian award, that is given for promoting Gandhian values, community service, and social development. (ANI)

