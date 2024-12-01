Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): BJP MP and actor Hema Malini is all praise for the film 'The Sabarmati Report'.

Speaking with ANI, Hema Malini said, "It is a very good film. It has shown the real incident that took place. There were some misunderstandings regarding that incident. Some people claimed that it was an accident but it was done deliberately..."

Also Read | 'Animal' Clocks One Year: Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri Celebrate Blockbuster Film's Anniversary (View Pics).

Headlined by Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna, 'The Sabarmati Report' is based on real-life events surrounding the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised The Sabarmati Report, describing it as a significant film about the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning incident. Responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter) that included the film's trailer, the Prime Minister commented, "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period. Eventually, the facts will always come out!"

Also Read | 'And It's Up': Alia Bhatt's Christmas Tree Radiates Holiday Cheer With Baubles Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor's Names.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the film's screening with the cast in Lucknow.

Praising actor Vikrant Massey for his performance, Yogi Adityanath said, "Vikrant Massey and his team have made a commendable effort. On behalf of UP, I express my heartfelt gratitude. The people of this country deserve to know the truth behind actions that have fuelled societal divisions. To promote the film further, we are making it tax-free in the state."

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also showered praise on the film's cast.He said, "This film reveals the truth behind the tragic Godhra train-burning incident. The makers have handled the subject with sensitivity and dignity."He added, "The film is a tribute to the 59 people who lost their lives in the 2002 incident. Through this medium, the truth of the event has been brought to light. I congratulate the producers and the entire team for bringing this reality to the forefront." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)