Entertainment News | Hema Malini Live-in Concert to Be Held in July to Celebrate Her 60 Years in Cinema, RJ Anirudh Shares More Details

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): A special "Hema Malini Live-in Concert" is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on July 10, celebrating the legendary actress' remarkable 60-year journey in cinema.

The event will also serve as a heartfelt tribute to her enduring legacy and contribution to the Indian film industry.

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Her late husband and legendary actor Dharmendra will also be honoured posthumously.

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RJ Anirudh Chawla is the brainchild behind the upcoming mega celebrations for Hema Malini.

Speaking to ANI, Anirudh shared, " Aaj bhi 60 saal baad cinema mein, she has remained so active and relevant. So I thought I would create a 360-degree 'Hema Malini Universe' with her, because the idea of a 'universe' is quite in trend these days. I have also started working on a book with her, we are making a documentary as well, and the concert I am going to do "Hema Malini Live in Concert' is being held to mark her completion of 60 years in cinema. Lekin isko hum Dharam ji ki yaad mein bhi kar rahe hain."

"So I suggested to Hema ji that we turn this into a charity musical concert, with the proceeds being donated to both FWICE and CINTAA. Since this industry gave Dharam ji his identity as an actor, it only feels right that we give something back to the industry, especially for the welfare of the workers and artists who have supported and sustained it throughout," he added.

On Monday, Hema Malini received Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband, and cinema icon Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to Hema Malini at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

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