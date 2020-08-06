New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Senior actor and BJP MP Hema Malini paid tribute to former foreign minister and senior BJP leader late Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary.

The Mathura MP noted that the late political leader was someone who "helped and guided" her in her political career. As she shared a picture with widely loved politician, the 'Sholay' actor dubbed her as "caring, loving and a wonderful human being".

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India: Jay Bhanushali Injures Himself on the Sets of Rohit Shetty's Adventure Reality Show (Watch Video).

"Today is my dear friend and mentor Sushma Swaraj ji's first anniversary. How time flies! Such a caring, loving, wonderful human being who was genuinely interested in me,she helped and guided me in my political career. I really miss her warm & lovable personality," the actor tweeted.

Earlier in the day, several other political leaders also tweeted in honour of the late Union minister.Swaraj passed away on the night of August 6 following a cardiac arrest. Thousands bid adieu to their late minister as she was laid to rest with full state honours. (ANI)

Also Read | NCW Issues Notices to Mahesh Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta, Prince Narula to Record Their Statement in Sexual Assault Case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)