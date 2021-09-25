New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): When you have Bollywood's 'dream girl' on the stage, it is impossible to not ask her to grace the platform with her iconic dance steps. Veteran star Hema Malini and actor Shilpa Shetty recently recreated legendary actor Dharmendra's 70s magic by grooving on the latter's iconic song 'Jatt Yamla Pagla Deewana' in his style.

The veteran actor was seen recreating the 70s magic with Shilpa on the sets of the latter's dance show 'Super Dancer 4'.

Also Read | Divya Dutta Birthday Special: 8 Movie Quotes of the Versatile Actress That Are Thought-Provoking and Hard-Hitting!.

Hema took to her Instagram handle and shared two captivating videos where she can be seen grooving on her husband's popular song 'Jatt Yamla Pagla Deewana' from the 1975 movie 'Pratigya'.

Sharing the video the 'Sholay' actor wrote, "Dharam Ji ke steps karne ka maza hi kuch aur hai! (The fun of doing Dharam ji's steps is something else) Enjoyed every moment of this performance with @theshilpashetty !"

Also Read | Feroz Khan Birth Anniversary: Did You Know His Dharmatma Was The First Hindi Film To Be Shot In Afghanistan? (Watch Video).

The latest video is no less than a visual treat to all the fans on social media as they can see both the gorgeous divas of B-town performing together on the stage.

Both the stars are a vision to behold in the clip. While Hema was seen clad in a pastel pink saree with an elegant neckpiece, Shilpa was seen donning a pattern print lehenga choli with matching jewellery.

In another video shared by Hema, she could be seen dancing with the participants on the stage of the show. The actor performed on some of her hit songs.

On a related note, the 'Sita Aur Gita' actor would be seen appearing as a celebrity guest on the dance show 'Super Dancer 4' for the upcoming episode this weekend. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)