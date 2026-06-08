Entertainment News | Hema Malini's Diamond Jubilee Concert Announced, with Rs 5 Lakh Contribution to FWICE

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): In a bid to celebrate actor Hema Malini's six glorious decades of an extraordinary cinematic journey and in an emotional tribute to the legendary Dharmendra, 'The Dream Girl's Diamond Jubilee Concert' has been announced for July this year.

As per an official press release, the concert will be held on July 10, 2026, at Shanmukhananda Hall, Mumbai.

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Conceptualised, produced, directed and hosted by RJ Anirudh Chawla in 'Legends Ki Kahani, Legends Ki Zubaani', the event promises to be a grand tribute to one of Indian cinema's most iconic stars.

The concert will take audiences through Hema Malini's remarkable life and career with live storytelling, memorable film music, and a specially curated 15-piece orchestra. Several distinguished artistes, including Sudesh Bhosale, Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam, Suresh Wadkar, Padmini Kolhapure, Anup Jalota, Anu Malik, Shabbir Kumar, Vijayta Pandit, and Purnima Shrestha, will perform and pay tribute to both Hemaji and Dharamji at the Charity Concert in support of FWICE.

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The official trailer and concert poster were unveiled at a press conference held at Juhu Millennium Club on June 8. The event was attended by veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, Kiran Juneja Sippy, Anup Jalota, Shabbir Kumar, Vijeta Pandit Shrivastava, FWICE representatives, RJ Anirudh Chawla and Sanjeev Gupta, Managing Director of Global Advertisers Pvt Ltd, the official outdoor partner of the concert.

In a significant gesture towards the welfare of cinema workers, RJ Anirudh Chawla presented a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to FWICE on behalf of Dharmendra, Hema Malini and himself.

The concert itself is being organised in support of FWICE and aims to contribute to the well-being of members of the film fraternity.

One of the emotional highlights of the evening will be a special tribute to Dharmendra, celebrating his enduring contribution to Indian cinema and his cherished association with Hema Malini.

One of the most extraordinary elements of the concert will be Hemaji's felicitation of her legendary co-stars, directors, music directors, and writers, who contributed immensely to her legacy. Their names will be revealed in the coming days.

Extending beyond the stage, the Diamond Jubilee celebrations will also include a book on Hema Malini's life, co-authored by Hema Malini and RJ Anirudh Chawla, as well as a documentary chronicling her inspiring journey from celebrated actress to cultural icon, directed by Anirudh Chawla.

More than a concert, the event will be a celebration of a timeless legacy, an unforgettable era of Indian cinema, and the enduring bond between artists and audiences across generations. (ANI)

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