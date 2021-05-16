Washington [US], May 16 (ANI): Hollywood star Henry Cavill has addressed some recent fan speculation about his personal life, affirming that he is "very happy in love" with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

According to People magazine, the British actor shared a selfie of him with Viscuso on his Instagram page Saturday alongside a lengthy caption asking people to stop making negative assumptions about him on social media, noting that such assumptions cause harm to his loved ones.

Cavill wrote, "Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement. I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships."

The 'Justice League' star continued, "Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are 'speculating', It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing. We are living in an age of social enlightenment. More and more, people are realizing that their views may have been blinkered and that they need to expand them to encompass others."

Cavill did not go into specifics about the speculation he was addressing. "So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop," he continued.

"I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your 'passion' is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most," Cavill added.

The star shared, "Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren't true. Let's embrace this age of social enlightenment together, and move forward with positivity."

"I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself," Cavill concluded in the post, which had disabled comments.

Cavill went public with his relationship with Viscuso, a television executive, on April 10, just days after the pair were spotted on a romantic walk together in London.

Earlier this month, he celebrated his 38th birthday and his girlfriend marked the occasion with a sweet snapshot of the couple on her Instagram Story. In the selfie, taken by Cavill, he and Viscuso are snuggled close together inside a high-rise building, with a city skyline visible in the background. (ANI)

