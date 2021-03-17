Washington [US], March 17 (ANI): Despite not attending this year's Grammy Awards as singer-songwriter Dua Lipa's plus-one, her boyfriend and model Anwar Hadid did not miss the opportunity to celebrate the pop star's career milestone as she took home the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Hadid threw her a butterfly bash to celebrate her 2021 Grammy win after he skipped the awards show on Sunday. The singer, who seemed thrilled, took to her Twitter handle to share a few glimpses from the celebration.

"All the (butterfly emoticons) in da world waiting 4 me," Lipa captioned a series of photos on Tuesday, showing off Hadid's decorating skills. "My angel boy Anwar Hadid," she added in the caption.

The setup included a butterfly pinata and matching animal balloon, along with a Pikachu balloon and ones that read, "DUA" in bright pink.

The singer, who has been dating the model since June 2019, enjoyed a ring pop candy while partying alongside her boyfriend and friend, Olive Violet, which she captured in her party pictures.

Lipa also posed with the pinata in the backyard, showing off her butterfly-printed, sparkly dress and silver, strappy high heels. She later took a selfie with Hadid inside the pad before cozying up to her pal, Violet, in front of the festive decor.

The butterfly-filled bash was a nod to Lipa's Grammys outfit, which was an eye-catching Versace dress. The gown was see-through with crystals and an intricate butterfly design on the bodice.

The singer also wore a custom Gabby Elan jewellery grill on her teeth that featured a rainbow butterfly on it. The 25-year-old singer won Best Pop Vocal Album on Sunday after taking the stage to perform hits like 'Levitating' and 'Don't Start Now' earlier in the evening.

The couple didn't attend the Grammys together, but a month earlier they celebrated Valentine's Day together in the desert. The duo had shared pictures on social media from their Valentine's Day celebration.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14.

The ceremony honours musical artists, compositions, and albums across 84 categories.Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah hosted this year's Grammys. It marked Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony.

Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The nominations for music's biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020. The legendary Beyonce topped the list of having the most nominations this year -- amassing nine nominations in the process. (ANI)

