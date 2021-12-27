Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): As Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned a year older on Monday, actor Katrina Kaif penned a sweet message on social media for his special day.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Katrina posted a monochrome picture of Salman.

Further, she penned, "@beingsalmankhan the Happiest birthday to u. May all the love and brilliance u have be with you forever," along with adding a heart emoticon.

Katrina and Salman will next be seen sharing screen space in 'Tiger 3', for which they will resume shooting in the coming few days.

The duo has worked together in several films including 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya', 'Partner', 'Hello', 'Yuvraaj', 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Apart from work, Salman and Katrina share a close bond. They were also rumoured to be dating in the past.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Katrina recently tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9. (ANI)

