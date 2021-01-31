Washington [US], January 31 (ANI): The much-loved 1994 American sitcom 'Friends' did feature some cameo in its long run of 236 episodes. One is the Oscar-winning actor Julia Roberts and here's how Matthew Perry who played Chandler Bing went the extra mile to convince her to star in the show.

Ahead of its rebooting, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the producers, writers and staff of the hit show revealed how Perry went above and beyond to impress and land the Oscar winner star in the show.

"Matthew asked her to be on the show and she wrote back to him, 'Write me a paper on quantum physics and I'll do it.' My understanding is that Matthew went away and wrote a paper and faxed it to her the next day," the executive producer Kevin Bright told.

The crew of the show also revealed that the two met before the episode and used to communicate a lot over fax.

The staff writer Alexa Junge said. "There was a lot of flirting over faxing. She was giving him these questionnaires like, 'Why should I go out with you?' And everyone in the writers' room helped him explain to her why. He could do pretty well without us, but there was no question we were on Team Matthew and trying to make it happen for him."

Co-writer Jeff Astrof also walked down the memory lane and giggled about how Roberts kept on talking about Perry. "She kept saying, 'Chandler's so funny!' And I'm like, 'I wrote every one of those lines!' I don't know if she fell in love with Matthew on the spot but they soon started dating. I felt like, 'Chandler is going to date Julia Roberts and I'm going to go home to my horrible girlfriend,'" he said as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

