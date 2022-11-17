Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): As 'Mirzapur' turned four on Wednesday, Golu a.ka. Shweta Tripathi Sharma shared behind-the-scenes moments from the sets with her co-stars.

Taking to Instagram stories, Shweta dropped a series of pictures and videos.

She wrote, "4 years to the madness, to the undying love, to the bhaukaal that changed all our lives!! Mirzapur, lab hai hamaara!!"

In the first picture, a chart of Mirzapur's cast name and characters was written from season 1.

She captioned it, "From this..."

She shared the chart of new relationships and changes in the storyline of the show.

Shweta also shared pictures with Bablu Pandit a.k.a Vikrant Massey.

She also shared a boomerang video with Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Munna (Divyenndu Sharma).

If other than Saif Ali Khan anyone else's character left an impression in this super-hit crime fiction web-series, it was Golu Gupta aka Shweta Tripathi. Shweta received widespread critical acclaim for her performance in the series which revealed the lawless situation in Mirzapur, a city in Uttar Pradesh.

'Mirzapur' is the story of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur vs the Pandit Brothers, Guddu, and Bablu. What initially begins as a battle for power, leading to the throne of Mirzapur, eventually shapes the destiny of the city, influencing its business and its politics.

The web series was released on November 16, 2018.

Appreciated by fans and critics alike for its gripping storyline and phenomenal performances, the previous season of 'Mirzapur' had taken the unmatched fandom of the show several notches higher.

The second season not only recorded one of the highest completion rates but remarkably almost half of the viewers who completed the series, binge-watched the second season within just 48 hours of its launch, setting a new benchmark.

With an ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Vikrant Massey in the lead roles, the show continues to receive massive appreciation and viewership from across the world.

And season 3 of 'Mirzapur' is in the making the dates are not disclosed yet. (ANI)

