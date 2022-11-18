Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): It's actor Aparshakti Khurana's birthday today.

Marking his day special, his sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap dropped a heartfelt post for him.

She shared a glimpse from Aparshakti's birthday celebrations and wrote, " Happy happy bday sabka favourite @aparshakti_khurana lots of love and happiness always."

Alongside the note, she dropped a video in which Aparshakti is seen cutting his birthday cakes.

Aparshakti is Ayushmann Khurrana's younger brother. He also received a sweet birthday wish from his wife Aakriti Ahuja.

"Happy birthday to my favorite person in the world. I can't believe the luck of my hand getting you as a partner. The deepest, warmest and strongest person that I know. So much I've seen you do in the last so many years. So much to be proud of and of so much to look forward to, I'll be here to remind you of that for the rest of your life. I feel so lucky to have witnessed a 100 different versions of you, but this one is truly my favorite. I hope you feel like the hero you are to us - today and everyday,"' she wrote.

"I know you think this public display of attention is goofy, but there isnt a rooftop I won't shout it from, I love you!! This year was hard, but we love harder," she added.

Aparshakti and Aakriti tied the knot in September 2014, and on August 27, 2021, the two became parents to a baby girl Arzoie. (ANI)

