By Jigyasa Kakwani

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): It has been almost two years since the deadly coronavirus has stripped happiness and hope from our lives and now with Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, the time couldn't be more perfect to bring auspiciousness back to our lives by welcoming the remover of obstacles in our homes.

This year Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 10. So let's 'Shri Ganesh' the celebratory spirit by listening to these top-notch Bollywood songs dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

1. 'Mourya Re' from 'Don' (2011)

Featuring none other than Shah Rukh Khan, this song is a must-have for the Ganpati celebrations.

The song captures the raw and real essence of the celebration in Mumbai -- with music, dance, devotion and huge crowds.

SRK aces the street-style look with a white shirt and a piece of religious yellow cloth tied around his forehead.

Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, penned by Javed Akhtar and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, this super-energetic number never gets old.

Iconic line: " Tujhko firse jalwa dikhana hi hoga, agle baras aana hai aana hi hoga."

2. 'Deva Shree Ganesha' from 'Agneepath' (2012)

Despite so many songs dedicated to the elephant-headed God, this track continues to remain popular year after year. Sung in the powerful voice of Ajay Gogavale, the song features actors Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with great zeal.

Filled with energy, colours and great music, the song is a delight to listen to, watch and dance on. The heart-touching lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The feet-tapping song involves not just Hrithik's dancing but also adds layers to his character.

While the song is playing in the background, Hrithik's character Vijay reveals his identity to the villain and kills him in the middle of the celebration. The groovy number is composed by Ajay-Atul.

Iconic line: "Darr bhi usse darra re, jiski rakhwaliyaan re, karta saya tera, deva Shree Ganesha..."

3. 'Shambhu Sutaya' from 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance' (2013)

When it comes to celebrating Lord Ganesha, Prabhudeva and the 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance' series cannot be forgotten.

Sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Vishal Dadlani, this song features one of the finest dancing moves, groovy beats, energy and swag. As red colour flies in the celebratory air, the dancers unleash their outstanding moves with passion and devotion.

As the song progresses, it leads to a dance face-off, and ultimately becomes a fight between the two competing groups. Composed by Sachin Jigar, the impressive lyrics are written by Mayur Puri and the number is directed by Remo D'Souza.

Iconic line: "Riddhi siddhi vriddhi hoti...Ho tere hi aane se..."

4. 'Shree Siddhivinayak Mantra And Aarti' (2016)

This rendition of the traditional aarti is sung by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Hit the play button and gently close your eyes. Big B's first word "Om" is enough to transcend you to a spirit of devotion, faith and gratitude.

Having 100 million views (and counting) on YouTube, this powerful aarti is directed by Shoojit Sircar. Amitabh Bachchan's voice hits straight at the heart, offering comfort and peace to the devotees.

Iconic line: Any and every line sung by Amitabh Bachchan. We really can't pick one!

5. 'Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya' from 'Judwaa 2' (2017)

One of the latest Bollywood Ganpati tracks to dance to, this fun track is sung by Amit Mishra. The song captures the relationship of Varun Dhawan's character Raja with his best friend and protector Ganpati Bappa. Danish Sabri penned the lyrics in urban Indian lingo. Varun's signature twist moves steal the show. The peppy music is composed by Sajid Wajid.

Iconic line: "Thoda innocent thoda shararati, jaisa bhi hoon tujhko meri khabar hai."

6. 'Jaidev Jaidev Aarti' (2022)

This aarti is sung by one of the most melodious singers of Bollywood, Shreya Ghoshal. The recently released aarti is a perfect ode to Lord Ganesha.

The lyrics are of the traditional 'Jaidev Jaidev Aarti'. Shreya's voice sets the mood for devotion and submission of self to the mighty Ganesha.

Presented by Salim-Sulaiman's Merchant records, this symphonic aarti is produced by music director Gulraj Singh. The video also captures the process of a sand art of the mighty god with a modak in his hand.

The music by the globally-recognised Budapest Symphony Orchestra adds to the charm and magic of the aarti.

Iconic line: " Sankati Pavave Nirvani Rakshave Survarvandana || Jaidev Jaidev."

So be it a peaceful family aarti or an energetic number to dance to, these songs will get you into the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi filled with happiness, fun and peace. (ANI)

