Los Angeles [US], February 21 (ANI): 'Strikers', a new cricket-centered comedy series is in the works.

As per Variety, "Queer Eye" personality Bobby Berk and creator-actor Dana Abraham will be seen in the series, which is set to begin production in summer 2025.

The indie project follows Amar Farooqi (Abraham), a former MLB pitcher whose career-ending injury leads him back to his South Asian roots via the cricket field. When steel company heir AJ Joshi (Shaun Majumder) and his publicist niece Maya (Nazanin Mandi) recruit him to revitalize their struggling cricket team, the Steel City Strikers, Amar finds an unexpected second chance at sports glory, guided by his struggling but well-connected manager Mickey (Berk), Variety reported.

For Abraham, who serves as both star and co-creator alongside Berk, the project represents a personal journey. "Growing up as an immigrant in Canada, I leaned toward assimilation and lost touch with my South Asian roots," Abraham says. "This project is an opportunity to rediscover where I come from while crafting a story that feels both universal and deeply personal."

Berk, who also takes on executive producer duties, emphasizes the show's unifying themes.

Berk said, "This show is about finding common ground - celebrating the power of collaboration, no matter where you come from."

Production is expected to wrap by summer 2026, with announcements regarding additional creative team members, distribution plans, and premiere dates forthcoming. (ANI)

