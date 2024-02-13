Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has a pivotal role in filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film 'Lahore 1947', which features Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles.

In a statement, Rajkumar Santoshi shared character details of Shabana Azmi.

"Shabana ji has played various kinds of characters in her life...She is a tremendously talented actress and her character in Lahore 1947 is a central character in the film and the story revolves around her character," he said.

Recently, Santoshi expressed his excitement about having Preity on board.

"After a long time, Preity Zinta is again playing a very important role for the silver screen with Lahore 1947. She is indeed an extremely talented, finest, and most natural actress in our industry. Whichever character she plays she totally invests herself in it and makes the audience feel that she is made for that character. Interestingly, the audience will see her again with Sunny Deol. This on-screen pair has always been immensely loved by the audience. Above all, this film's script demands a pair that is as accurate as Sunny and Preity," Santoshi shared.

'Lahore 1947' is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. This project marks the teaming up of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi along with Aamir Khan. Interestingly, this film will also mark Aamir Khan Productions' (AKP) 17th production under their banner.

The film also marks the reunion of Preity and Sunny after a long time. The duo has earlier featured together in a couple of films such as 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy', 'Farz', and 'Bhaiaji Superhit'. (ANI)

