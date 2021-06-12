Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been trending on Twitter but not for any pleasant reason. The star found herself in trouble after reports alleging her charging a whopping Rs 12 crore fee for playing Sita on-screen surfaced online.

Days after a media outlet reported that Kareena had demanded such a big amount for the upcoming mythological period saga 'Sita', netizens took to Twitter and expressed anger, demanding to boycott the 'Good Newzz' actor.

Twitterati seemed to be miffed with Bebo asking for such a whopping amount and many alleged that she is hurting their religious sentiments and that the demand of Rs 12 crores for a role is 'against humanity'.

#BoycottKareenaKhan has been trending on Twitter with users slamming the actor.

One of the users tweeted, "Remember the way she arrogantly replied to public that it's you idiots who make us star, Don't watch my flims, I don't care. Let's not watch such unworthy people. She playing in mythological film is disgusting #BoycottKareenaKhan."

Another user wrote, "This role cannot be played by an actress who doesn't respect Hindu God's. #BoycottKareenaKhan."

"She doesn't deserve to play the role of Mata Sita! So We just #BoycottKareenaKhan!" read another tweet.

Saying Kareena should rather play "Shurpnakha", a user said, "RT if you also think Kareena Khan with the "Shurpanakha" Role than "Mata Sita".

Another one wrote, "A nationalist Indian would never accept an actress who has no faith in Hinduism for the role of Mother Sita. Bollywood film mafia spreads poison towards Hinduism, we should boycott all such artists who hurt the religious sentiments of the people."

The viral report cited a source who claimed that Kareena who usually asks for Rs 6-8 crores for films has quoted a sum of Rs 12 crores for playing the role of Sita in Alaukik Desai's upcoming film, which is said to be a Bollywood recreation of the Hindu epic, Ramayana.

Meanwhile, Kareena, whose last movie was 'Angrezi Medium', will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'.

Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Kareena is also a part of filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic 'Takht'. (ANI)

