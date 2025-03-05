New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): In a heartfelt note to her fans, actor Nayanthara has requested that they stop referring to her as 'Lady Superstar' and instead call her by her name.

The actor expressed her gratitude to her fans for their "unconditional love and affection" but explained that titles can sometimes create a distance between her and her work.

Nayanthara took to her official X handle to share her thoughts, writing, "My life has been an open book that has always found its adornment with your unconditional love and affection. Be it the pat on my shoulder during my success or extending your hand to lift me during hardships, you have always been there for me."

The actor acknowledged that the title 'Lady Superstar' was born out of her fans' affection, but she humbly requested that they call her by her name instead.

"I feel that the name is what I hold closest to my heart. It represents who I am--not just as an actor but as an individual," she explained.

Nayanthara emphasized that titles and accolades can sometimes create an image that separates her from her work and the bond she shares with her audience.

She concluded her note by expressing her gratitude to her fans and her love for cinema, which she believes keeps them united.

The actor's request has sparked a conversation among her fans, with many respecting her wishes and others expressing their affection for the title 'Lady Superstar.'

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is currently working on several projects, including Mahesh Narayanan's upcoming Malayalam film, which will bring Mohanlal and Mammootty together on screen after 16 years.

She will also be seen in Rakkayie, a period-action drama directed by Senthil Nallasamy. (ANI)

