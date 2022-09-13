London [UK], September 13 (ANI): The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, will not be wearing the military uniform for any of the ceremonial events following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

According to E! News, he won't be permitted to wear the garments at any of the five traditional events leading up to the late monarch's funeral, including the final vigil scheduled to take place in Westminster Hall.

Also Read | Jiah Khan Suicide Case: HC Dismisses Mother Rabia Khan’s Plea Seeking Re-Investigation of Case.

The reason for this is that Harry, who stepped away from royal duties with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020, is a non-working member of the royal family.

Rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours in Afghanistan, Harry has spent 10 years in the Army and still continues to work with fellow servicemen, sponsoring support for wounded women and men.

Also Read | Mrunal Thakur: There Are Times When I Feel I Want to Have a Baby.

Though Harry has been barred from sporting the military gear, his uncle Prince Andrew, who also is a non-working member of the royal family, has been granted permission to wear his military uniform, however only at the final vigil.

E! News has reported that the Duke of York, who was stripped of his military titles in January, has been allowed to wear the uniform as a "special mark of respect for the Queen at the final vigil."

The Queen called for Andrew to return his military affiliations and royal patronages, one day after his lawyers failed to convince a U.S. judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that he sexually abused her when she was 17 years old.

"The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen," read Buckingham Palace's statement released on January 13. However, for the sexual assault lawsuit, Andrew and Virginia reached an out-of-court settlement in February, as per E! News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)