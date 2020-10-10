New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): On the occasion of his 42nd birthday, 'Hichki,' filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra spoke about his career milestones and recalled beginning his career with hit television shows 'Sanjivani,' and 'Dil Mil Gaye.'

"My TV milestones--I created some kind of pathbreaking TV which I am still known for, Sanjivani or Dil Mil Gaye or Ek Haazaron main Meri Behna Hai or Ek Hasina Thi, Dil Dosti Dance. These were shows which created a new niche and are still remembered," he said.

"I got to work with Sooraj Barjatiya, as an associate director in 'Vivah.' I got to work with Karan in 'Kal Ho Na Ho.' I got to direct 'We are Family' so that was a milestone moment when you get to direct Kajol and Kareena in one film with Arjun, for Karan Johar. Karan is someone I've always looked upto," he added.

Talking about how Rani Mukerji starrer 'Hichki,' fits into these milestone moments of his life, Malhotra said that the film is all about befriending one's tourette.

"Hichiki is basically about befriending your tourette, and when I'm saying tourette, all of us have Tourette. Tourette's are our weak points, are those points which people don't really want to look at and accept. After We are Family didnt do well, I went through a pretty dark phase in my life, a phase where I almost attempted suicide twice," he said.

"At that point, Hichki was the only film I wanted to say and no one was letting me say it. Looking back, Hichki actually made me understand and accept myself and befriend my tourettes and also find my voice as a director," he added.

The filmmaker who began his career from the small screen is celebrating his birthday with his family members during the pandemic. (ANI)

