Los Angeles, Sep 14 (PTI) Oscar winner Hilary Swank has been tapped to play the lead role in "Stillwater" director Tom McCarthy's drama pilot set at ABC network.

Swank will essay the role of a star journalist who moves to Alaska for a fresh start after a career-killing misstep, and finds redemption personally and professionally joining a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage.

According to Variety, the actor will also serve as executive producer on the yet-untitled show along with McCarthy.

Bert Salke of Co-lab21, Melissa Wells of Slow Pony banner, and Kyle Hopkins and Ryan Binkley of the Anchorage Daily News are all on board as executive producers.

20th Television is the studio behind the show.

The pilot marks McCarthy's first broadcast network project. He has previously penned the pilot of Showtime's Roger Ailes mini-series "The Loudest Voice", and executive produced and directed select episodes of Netflix series "13 Reasons Why". PTI

