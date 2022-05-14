Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): Long flights call for comfy airport outfits. Seems like actor Hina Khan believes the same.

On Saturday, Hina was spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for the Cannes Film Festival. She was seen wearing a lavender coloured jumper and pants teamed up with minimal make-up.

She elevated her airport look with triangle-framed tinted sunglasses, rings, and white lace-up sneakers in silver, orange and black accents, perfectly blending comfort with style.

Hina dropped a string of images of her look on her Instagram Story.

Hina would be walking again in Cannes after 3 years. She will unveil the poster of her upcoming film 'Country of Blind' at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

For the unversed, Hina made her debut at Cannes in 2019 and amazed people with her appearance in a fishtail gown.

This year's Cannes Film Festival will take place between May 17 and May 28 and the organisers will be removing COVID-19 curbs ahead of its 75th edition. They won't be testing attendees, as they did last year, and will not institute a mask mandate. (ANI)

