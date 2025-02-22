Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): A criminal complaint has been filed against Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan by Vikas Fhatak, also known as Hindustani Bhau, for allegedly insulting Hindu religious feelings.

The complaint filed through Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh alleges that Farah Khan insulted Hindu religious sentiments by referring to the Holi festival as being celebrated by "chapris".

The controversy erupted after Farah Khan made derogatory remarks about the Holi festival, referring to its celebration as something done by "chapris," a term often used in a derogatory manner.

According to Fhatak, this statement was offensive and intended to hurt Hindu sentiments. The complaint was officially lodged with the Khar Police, seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Khan.

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh said, "My client has been raising his voice since inception against all individuals and entities whose spreading hatred and derogatory remarks against religions. It is very shameful that people who claim to have high stature in the Bollywood industry have no control over their words."

"We have filed the complaint today asking for the registration of an FIR against the accused, and awaiting an investigation by the Khar Police," he added.

The legal document states that the complaint is filed under sections 196, 299, 302, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, promotion of enmity, and uttering words with intent to wound religious sentiments.

The complaint further argues that Khan misused her rights under Article 19 of the Constitution of India, which guarantees freedom of speech and expression, by making these offensive remarks.

The Khar Police are yet to register an FIR in the matter, and the investigation is pending. (ANI)

