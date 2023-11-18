Panaji, Nov 18 (PTI) Hollywood actor Michael Douglas will address a master class during the upcoming International Film Festival of India here on November 28, a senior functionary has said.

The IFFI will be held from November 20-28 at different venues in the Goa capital.

Prithul Kumar, Festival Director, IFFI 2023, told reporters that masterclasses would be held at the renovated and refurbished Kala Academy building in Panaji city.

Michael Douglas will be attending the festival between November 27 and 29 during which he will be honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award. The actor will be addressing the IFFI Master Class on November 28, Kumar said.

"The 54th edition of IFFI will have major packages of international cinema. There are 2,962 submissions from 105 countries, a three-fold increase compared to the international submissions (received) last year," he said.

According to Kumar,15 films will be screened from the international competition section, seven films from the Best Debut Director category and 198 international films including 13 world premiers.

"In the kaleidoscope section, there will be 19 films from festivals such as Cannes, Venice, Sao Paulo, Rotterdam, Santa Barbara, Stockholm etc. In the 'Cinema of the World' section, there will be 103 films exploring the staggering diversity of aesthetics and narratives from cinema around the globe," Kumar added.

Michael Douglas, an American actor and film producer, has received numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards among others.

