Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India] February 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the Maha Shivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore in the presence of Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

Amit Shah made offerings to 'Dhyanling' during the religious ceremony.

Sadhguru will be offering the midnight Mahamantra (Om Namah Shivaya) initiation, a chant that can bring ultimate well-being, a release said.

Sadhguru will also unveil a free meditation app, Miracle of the Mind, featuring a 7-minute guided meditation designed to help individuals establish a simple yet powerful daily practice, it said.

The night will feature enthralling performances by renowned artists including Ajay-Atul, Muktidan Gadhvi, Paraox, CassMae, Sounds of Isha, Isha Samskriti, and multi-regional artists, keeping audiences captivated throughout the 12-hour celebration.

Maha Shivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre will take place from 6 pm on February 26 to 6 am on February 27.

Maha Shivratri, also known as the Great Night of Shiva, is considered auspicious for spiritual growth and signifies the victory over darkness and ignorance. It also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati, the Goddess of Fertility, Love, and Beauty, also known as Shakti (Power). (ANI)

